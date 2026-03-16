War must end in a way that ensures our enemies never think of attacking again: Araghci

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says that this “war must end in a way that ensures our enemies never again think of repeating these attacks”.

In a statement shared by the Iranian Embassy in South Africa’s X account, Araghchi said, “When we say we don’t want a ceasefire, it isn’t because we seek war. This war must end in a way that ensures our enemies never again think of repeating these attacks.”

He added: “They (the US and Israel) have now seen what kind of nation they are dealing with, one that will defend itself and will take this fight as far as necessary.”