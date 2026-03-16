McTominay returns as Napoli down Lecce

NAPLES: Napoli came from behind to beat Lecce 2-1 during their Serie A clash in Naples where Scott McTominay made his return from injury on Saturday.

Reigning champions Napoli trail Inter by nine points in third place.

Rasmus Hojlund and Matteo Politano’s goals overturned Jamil Siebert’s surprise early opener for Lecce as Napoli consolidated their top-four position, eight points above AS Roma and Como.

More good news for coach Antonio Conte, who has had to deal with a raft of injury problems all season, came in the shape of McTominay who made his first appearance in over a month as a half-time substitute.

Scotland midfielder McTominay has become a huge fan favourite at Napoli since arriving from Manchester United, and his return came as Kevin De Bruyne and Andre-Frank Anguissa continued their comebacks from injury.

De Bruyne replaced Anguissa at the break and looked in decent nick in his second appearance since tearing his hamstring while scoring a penalty against Inter in October.

There was a worrying moment late on when Lecce attacker Lameck Banda had to be rushed from the field with the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in hushed silence after he fell to the turf.

Lecce coach Eusebio Di Francesco told broadcaster DAZN that Banda was not in danger and that it was a blow to the chest moments before which caused a fall reminiscent of Edoardo Bove’s on-pitch heart attack while playing for Fiorentina last season.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Juventus who won 1-0 at Udinese in the day’s late match thanks to Jeremie Boga’s third goal is as many matches.

Boga joined the team from Turin in the winter transfer window.

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2026