IBCC begins registration of foreign exam boards under new regulatory framework

ISLAMABAD: The Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC) has initiated the registration of international Qualification Awarding Bodies (QABs) under the IBCC Regulatory Framework in order to regulate foreign examination boards operating in Pakistan.

Under the provisions of the IBCC Act XIII of 2023, IBCC has been mandated with the responsibility to regulate foreign examination boards and international qualifications offered within the country.

“In pursuance of this mandate, IBCC developed a comprehensive regulatory framework designed to ensure transparency, quality assurance and standardisation in the operations of international awarding organisations functioning in Pakistan,” said a press release issued by IBCC.

It said that the registration process has been conducted, which requires applicant organisations to comply with fifteen (15) quality and governance standards covering areas such as institutional governance, assessment integrity, quality assurance mechanisms, regulatory compliance and operational transparency. After detailed scrutiny of the submitted documentation and fulfilment of all prescribed requirements, the applications were evaluated through the prescribed process and subsequently reviewed by the IBCC Regulatory Committee.

“Several international Qualification Awarding Bodies and foreign examination boards have been successfully registered with IBCC, including Pearson Education Limited, Oxford International AQA Examinations Limited, Learning Resource Network (LRN), City & Guilds of London Institute, London Assessment Board Limited and the International Baccalaureate Organization (IBO),” it said.

In addition, several other prominent international awarding bodies have also applied for registration.

These include Cambridge International Education, General Educational Development (GED), NCC Education Limited and Sawyer Scholastics & Academy. According to IBCC, their cases will be placed before the Regulatory Committee after completion of the required assessment process.

Executive Director IBCC Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah stated that IBCC is facilitating all foreign examination boards to operate in Pakistan as partners in promoting quality education rather than merely functioning as commercial entities. He emphasised that the objective of the regulatory framework is to ensure that international qualifications offered in Pakistan meet global standards while contributing positively to the development of Pakistan’s education system.

Dr Mallah further stated that IBCC is also working to improve the standards of Pakistan’s examination system and has taken up the issue of recognition with accreditation bodies in the United Kingdom so that Pakistani students may not have to spend an additional year in foundation programmes at UK universities.

He shared that the initial review report has been received and IBCC is currently preparing its response along with the compilation of the required documents and information.

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2026