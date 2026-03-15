THE WEEK THAT WAS

Tum Larrkay Bhi Naa | Hum TV, Daily 7.00pm

A contemporary script from the king of social satire, Faseeh Bari Khan, Tum Larrkay Bhi Naa explores the lives of two generations.

Faiza Hasan and Vaneeza Ahmed play two sisters with strikingly different personalities and parenting styles, while their children lead parallel lives under their noses, and navigate break-ups and make-ups. At the centre of the serial are Badrika (Aina Asif) and Zoyan (Ali Dayan), whose love life cannot run smoothly due to the latter’s immaturity.

Khan is known for writing about strong women who follow their whims and earn their way, unlike the traditional, dependent ‘good girl’ clichés we usually see on screens, and this drama is no exception. In contrast, all the men are weak and ineffectual, while the younger generation lacks ambition and is only interested in their love lives. Furthermore, there is a lot of subtle humour and plenty of quiet digs at the drama industry in the drama, which regular viewers of Pakistani serials will pick up on. Yasir Nawaz’s direction keeps the show moving at a brisk pace, and the serial showcases a lot of great talent from the younger cast.

Ishq Mein Tere Sadqay | Geo TV, Daily 9.00pm

Zulfikar Shah’s (Muneeb Butt) obsession with Noor (Anika Zulfikar) results in her being an easy target for her enemies, who begin to question her moral character. In the meantime, Salar (Ali Abbas), who was forced to marry her, finally breaks off their on-paper relationship.

After she is humiliated by Salar’s new wife, Noor runs away to avoid pain and constant rejections, only to be found by the stalkerish Zulfikar. When her aunt, her only protector, realises Noor can never be safe at her home, she pushes Noor to marry Zulfikar, who promises to always protect and honour the orphaned Noor. However, life is never easy for this Cinderella, and she faces rejection yet again, this time from Zulfikar’s scheming father, a corrupt businessman.

This masala-style soap serial is a big hit and bucks the trend of family comedies and clean-cut romances that are usually aired — and do well — during Ramazan.

Despite the melodrama, black-and-white characterisations and clichés, the script has an ethical compass that highlights the hero’s extreme behaviour. Noor may be poor and “mazloom” [helpless], but even she stands her ground against the man who forced her into marriage. Muneeb Butt and Anika Zulfikar make an unlikely couple but have won over many viewers.

Fasaana Mart Ka | Green Entertainment, Fri-Sun 9.00pm

Despite a reasonable script and some entertaining performances, this series has failed to catch the eye of the masses, because of the almost depressing focus on its sponsors.

The story centres on a group of retail employees at an Imtiaz Supermarket outlet in Karachi; the glaring artificial lighting and the fact that almost all the action is confined to the store feel claustrophobic. Aena Khan and Shuja Asad make a cute couple, and the quiet longing between the older pair of Faryal Mehmood and Omair Rana is endearing. What is missing are the domestic and personal lives of the staff that Pakistani audiences are used to.

The direction, pace of the show and the whole concept are too slow to create any attachment among viewers, especially during the busy Ramazan season. However, there are strong chances that fans of Korean-style dramas (which often focus exclusively on the protagonists’ professional lives) will tune in.

What To Watch Out For (Or Not)

Sirf Shabana | Hum TV, Coming soon

A thought-provoking new series from the pen of Sanam Mehdi, directed by Aabis Raza, tells the story of a young woman who survives without her father, who abandoned her. The serial features Sohai Ali Abro and Durrab Khalil as a poet.

Published in Dawn, ICON, March 15th, 2026