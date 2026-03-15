Two killed, woman injured in Dera firing incidents

DERA ISMAIL KHAN/MANSEHRA/BAJAUR: Two people were killed and a woman was injured in separate firing incidents in the Paharpur tehsil of Dera on Saturday, the police said.

In the first incident, a woman, identified as Laiba Saif, told police she had been living at her parents’ home in Wanda Madat along with her two children, two-year-old Shah Zain and five-month-old, Zohan, due to differences with her husband.

The police said she was at home with her mother and her 19-year-old brother, Shiraz Marwat, when her husband, Mohammad Tanveer arrived at the house in a car, along with his two brothers, and attempted to take the children with him.

When family members tried to stop them, the suspects allegedly opened fire, injuring Ms Saif and her brother, Shiraz. The suspects also took away the child, Zain, with them.

Police said Shiraz later succumbed to his injuries.

Boy, woman die in Mansehra, Bajaur roof collapses

In a separate incident in the Kotjai area of Paharpur, two suspects, identified as Ishtiaq, a resident of Kala Gor, and Rashid Bhamb, a resident of Kotjai, allegedly opened fire on 17-year-old Jamal Khokhar, leaving him critically injured. The victim died on the way to hospital, the police said.

Meanwhile, a constable narrowly escaped when a suspect opened fire on him inside a hotel room in the Daraban area here on Saturday, the police said.

They said constable, Shabbir, was posted at Darazinda police station and had returned home on leave.

Police said he was sitting in a room of a hotel when a militant carrying a pistol suddenly entered the room and opened fire on him. However, the cop remained unharmed.

In Mansehra, a policeman, who was fatally injured over a land dispute, succumbed to his injuries in a hospital, as a boy was killed in a separate incident on Saturday.

Sources said constable, Naseer Hussain Shah, received bullet wounds when his rivals fired at him when he was ploughing a disputed land.

He was rushed to a nearby health facility, where doctors pronounced him dead. The body was handed over to the family after the postmortem.

The Battal police registered a case and started an investigation to arrest the accused.

In the other incident, a young boy, Mohaiz Ahmad, was killed when a cattle pen collapsed in the Karora area of Oghi.

According to the family, the boy was tending to animals in the pen when it collapsed, leaving him buried under the rubble.

Family members and locals pulled him out and shifted him to a nearby health facility, where doctors pronounced him dead.

In another incident, an old man was seriously injured when he was attacked by a swine in the Mera Amjad Ali area of Mansehra.

According to locals, a large number of swine were found in Mera Amjad Ali and other villages in the area, destroying crops.

Mohammad Mushtaq was on his way home from nearby fields when swine attacked him, leaving him seriously injured.

Meanwhile, a woman died and her husband and three children sustained injuries when their house collapsed in the Barang tehsil of Bajaur district on Saturday, local residents and Rescue 1122 officials said.

They said that the incident occurred in Thangi Ghar Shamozo area at 3.30am.

They added that residents of nearby houses rushed to the scene to help in the rescue effort.

Rescue officials said that a woman, 23, identified as Ijaz Khan’s wife, died on the spot, while four others, including her husband, and their three children, Abu Bakar, 5, Saima, 3 and Khudija, 4, were injured. They were taken to the Civil Hospital Memola.

However, the injured were later shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Khar, as their condition was stated to be critical.

Also, a police official, who was abducted by unidentified armed men on Thursday evening and later shot dead, was laid to rest here on Saturday evening.

The deceased, whose body was handed over to family through the mediation of jirga members on Saturday afternoon, was laid to rest in his ancestral Inayat Kallay area of Khar.

Police said constable Shah Munir Khan, 54, who was on leave, was heading home, along with his family, to the Badan locality on Thursday evening, when unidentified armed men intercepted his vehicle near Damadola area and pulled him out and took him away to an unknown location, where he was later shot dead.

Published in Dawn, March 15th, 2026