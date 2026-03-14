E-Paper | March 14, 2026

READ: Why Dubai is arguably the biggest loser among the GCC states in Iran war

Published March 14, 2026 Updated March 14, 2026 02:10pm
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One of the biggest losers will undoubtedly be the GCC countries which, despite a tumultuous past, had positioned themselves as impermeable to the vagaries of their restive neighbourhood.

[…] Censure or no censure, the damage has already been done. Take the case of Dubai — arguably the biggest loser among the GCC states.

As soon as Iranian drones struck near Dubai airport, the city — which relied so heavily on being seen as untouched by regional turmoil — lost that illusion of security.

Rafia Zakaria is an attorney teaching constitutional law and political philosophy.
Rafia Zakaria is an attorney teaching constitutional law and political philosophy.

Within hours, debris from a downed drone caused a fire at Burj al-Arab, damaging the iconic building that symbolised the emirate’s carefully crafted image.

Soon after, influencers — the very people Dubai had courted so fervently — began posting frantic videos about their fear and their desperation to leave.

Read the full op-ed by Rafia Zakaria here.

Iran Israel War

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