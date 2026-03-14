SHO, his son and guard killed in road accident

QUETTA: A senior police officer, his son, and security guard were killed in a road accident in the Winder area of Hub district on Friday.

Police said that Winder Station House Officer Mir Abdul Salam Mengal was travelling in his vehicle along with his son, security guard, and other police personnel when a Quetta-bound passenger coach collided with their vehicle at Pir Mujahid Chowk on the National Highway.

The accident resulted in the deaths of SHO Mengal, his son Manzoor Ahmed Mengal, and security guard Nasir Ahmed on the spot, while two other police personnel traveling with them sustained injuries. Police rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies and the injured to a hospital.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2026