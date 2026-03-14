Iran says no one can exclude it from FIFA World Cup

PARIS: Iran says no one can exclude it from the World Cup later this year, in response to President Donald Trump’s warning that their “life and safety” would be at risk in the US.

The Iranian team also said in the social media post on Thursday that the United States should not be allowed to co-host the tournament if it could not guarantee the safety of the teams taking part.

Trump’s comments came just two days after he told FIFA chief Gianni Infantino the Iranian players would be welcome despite the Middle East war.

“The Iran National Soccer Team is welcome to The World Cup, but I really don’t believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform on Thursday.

Iran’s team responded: “The World Cup is a historic and international event and its governing body is FIFA — not any individual, country.

“Iran’s national team, with strength and a series of decisive victories achieved by the brave sons of Iran, was among the first teams to qualify for this major tournament.

“Certainly no one can exclude Iran’s national team from the World Cup; the only country that can be excluded is one that merely carries the title of ‘host’ yet lacks the ability to provide security for the teams participating in this global event.”

Trump later posted another message on his social media platform and emphasized that the event will be safe for players and spectators from around the world.

“The United States of America looks very much forward to hosting the FIFA World Cup,” Trump wrote.

“Ticket sales are ‘through the roof!’ It will be the Greatest and Safest Sporting Event in American History. All Players, Officials, and Fans will be treated like the ‘STARS’ that they are!”

Infantino, the head of world football’s governing body, said earlier this week that during a meeting with Trump at the White House they had discussed the “current situation in Iran”.

“President Trump reiterated that the Iranian team is, of course, welcome to compete in the tournament in the United States,” he wrote after the meeting on Tuesday

The war, triggered by US-Israeli strikes on Feb 28, has thrown into doubt Iran’s participation at this summer’s tournament, jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2026