Dismantling of public park in Larkana stopped after lawyers’ day-long protest

LARKANA: The legal fraternity of this district erupted in protest as soon as they saw the park — named after a former chief minister of Sindh Qazi Fazlullah — is being dismantled.

Labourers working under the city’s administration emerged in the early hours of Friday to start ruthlessly dismantling a portion of the boundary wall and all the structures inside the park, located alongside the railway line within the jurisdiction of the Civil Lines police station.

Civil society activists also joined the lawyers protest, which was followed by a sit-in at the place.

The protesters demanded an immediate halt to the dismantling process and action against those who had issued such permission.

Official asks contractors to restore Qazi Fazlullah Park to its original condition

The lawyers who first noticed the destruction raised a hue and cry over the ruthless activity and realised that it was an attempt to encroach upon the public park.

They alerted other members of the legal fraternity after which Larkana District Bar Association President Javed Buledi, former president Rafique Abro, former general secretary of the High Court Bar Association Sajid Mahisar and a host of other lawyers held a protest demonstration near the park.

They did not leave the place until the High Court Bar Association President and a member of the Sindh Bar Council Athar Abbas Solangi also joined in the protest.

Almost the entire park has been dug up to facilitate construction of shops or small rooms under an NOC allegedly issued by the chairman of the Sachal Town.

Spoiling the park and attempt to convert it to a temporary accommodation for the manpower.

It was stated that a 600-bed Chandka Medical College Hospital (city block) would be built within the vicinity.

Amid the protest, Advocate Solangi contacted Deputy Commissioner Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa to seek information regarding the ruthless destruction of the park. New lanes were dug up and construction work was in progress and those engaged in the work could not satisfy the advocates.

Assistant Commissioner Raja Qureshi, along with Athar Abbas Solangi, visited the Qazi Fazlullah and Maulana Jan Mohammed Abbasi parks.

Advocate Solangi requested him to share facts about the matter with him and the Larkana deputy commissioner. The lawyer said that he intended file a constitutional petition in the Sindh High Court on Monday against destruction of the park.

During the course of the sit-in, vehicular traffic on the adjacent road remained disrupted.

AC Qureshi said he would submit his report to the DC on Saturday.

Speaking to the protesters at the sit-in, lawyers and civil society activists criticised the Larkana mayor, PPP MPA, Mayor and the Sachal Town for their nexus in depriving people of the park.

They noted that several parks in Larkana had been encroached upon in a similar fashion. They urged MPA Jamil Soomro to play his due role in saving the public parks.

The protestors demanded that the Qazi Fazlullah park be restored to its original shape.

Tractors and excavators were seen removing the debris and the construction material from the dismantled park in the evening.

Meanwhile Project Director of the CMC hospital site on Friday wrote the chief executive officer of the construction company said that “it has been noted that the Town Municipal Corporation has previously granted permission to your firm for the temporary use of the park area for the purpose of establishing a batching plant and other related essential installations in connection with the ongoing project.

However, it has come to the notice of the undersigned that the use of the said park area for such activities may lead to public nuisance and inconvenience for the residents living in the adjacent localities, particularly due to construction-related operations, movement of machinery, and storage of materials.

“In view of the above, you are hereby directed to shift the batching plant, construction materials, machinery, and all other related installations from the park area to any other suitable location at the earliest possible time, the letter said. Furthermore, you are required to ensure that the park area is restored to its original condition immediately after the removal of all installations and materials”.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2026