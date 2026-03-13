E-Paper | March 13, 2026

Injured police official dies in hospital

Published March 13, 2026
PESHAWAR: A police official, who was injured while foiling a robbery attempt at a private bank on the outskirts of provincial capital, succumbed to his injuries in a hospital on Thursday.

Three police personnel were injured when robbers opened firing on them during a robbery attempt at a private bank in Pirbala area on Friday. Police said that robbers entered the bank at around 10am. They said that police rushed to the scene of occurrence after learning about it. An exchange of fire between police and robbers left three personnel injured, who were immediately shifted to hospital, they added.

A statement issued by police said that the assistant sub-inspector, Bahar Ali, sustained injuries in exchange of fire with robbers. He was hospitalised. However, he succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

Funeral of the martyred police official was offered at Peshawar’s police headquarters.

KP police chief Zulfiqar Hameed, the additional inspector general, Abbas Ahsan, CCPO Dr Mian Saeed Ahmad, SSP Farhan Khan, CTD officials, military and civil officers besides relatives of the martyred police official attended his funeral.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2026

