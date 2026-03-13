CM Afridi promises transformation of model educational institutions

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mohammad Sohail Afridi on Thursday said that his government was committed to transforming model educational institutions as excellent centres of learning.

“We’re taking practical measures to improve the quality of education in the public sector and will mobilise all available resources on a priority basis for it,” the chief minister told a meeting at the Chief Minister’s House here.

The meeting was called to review the overall status of model schools and other such educational institutes across the province, according to an official statement from the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

Mr Afridi said that comprehensive reforms aligned with modern educational standards would be introduced in these institutions to ensure the provision of quality and contemporary education to students.

Says govt will mobilise all available resources for the purpose on priority

He said that the original objectives behind the establishment of model schools must be fully realised and that the schools were regarded as symbols of quality and excellence within the education system.

“Their fundamental purpose is to provide students with a high-quality learning environment through modern teaching methodologies, enhanced academic activities and improved facilities while also serving as benchmark institutions for other public schools,” he said.

The chief minister said that achieving the intended objectives of those educational institutions was essential not only for restoring people’s confidence in the public education system but also for improving overall educational standards in the province and preparing the younger generation for a better future.

He said that the proposed revitalisation plan for model educational institutions must be practical, implementable and results-oriented to ensure the achievement of the desired outcomes.

Officials briefed participants on administrative arrangements, academic performance, human resource issues and infrastructure conditions of the model schools and other educational institutions.

The meeting decided to undertake a comprehensive revitalisation of model schools and other educational institutions across the province and formed a dedicated working group for developing a comprehensive plan for the purpose, according to the statement.

It added that the working group would be headed by the provincial minister for elementary and secondary education to conduct a detailed assessment of the challenges faced by model schools and institutes, including issues related to teaching staff, human resources, infrastructure and institutional management.

“Based on the review, the working group will present a set of actionable recommendations to guide the government’s reform efforts,” read the statement.

The chief minister also directed authorities to take necessary steps for the establishment of model schools in Haripur and Khyber districts.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2026