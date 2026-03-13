Man doubts his son died by suicide in GIKI

SWABI: Riaz Hussain, father of a student of the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology, Topi, has ruled out the possibility of his son’s death by suicide and demanded a transparent investigation.

Roslan Riaz, a second-semester student of the BS (Computer Engineering) course at GIK Institute, was reported to have died by suicide.

“I don’t believe that my son’s death was caused by suicide. My opinion is that someone killed him,” Mr Hussain told Dawn.

He said his son had an excellent career ahead and faced no issues.

“My son was neither incompetent nor was there any other pressure on him,” he said.

The resident insisted that his family, including his son, had no enmity, and demanded a transparent inquiry into the death.

He said his son was a competent child, who received a “merit scholarship” and performed well in the first semester.

Mr Hussain said both the GIK Institute and police were separately looking into the death, with the former expected to present its report on Saturday.

He demanded justice but said he didn’t want any innocent person implicated.

Meanwhile, the institute expressed deep sorrow over the death and said its members visited the student’s family to offer “condolences and deepest sympathies”.

A police official said the department had sent the postmortem report to the Mardan Medical Complex for examination whose report would take time for finalisation.

He said the doctors had obtained five samples from the student’s body, including the stomach. When contacted, police inquiry officer Humayun Khan said the MMC report would reveal the cause of death.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2026