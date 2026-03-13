E-Paper | March 13, 2026

Sexual harassment charge: Lower court order for case against Babar Azam set aside

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 13, 2026 Updated March 13, 2026 07:22am
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday set aside a sessions court’s order, directing registration of a case against Pakistani cricketer Babar Azam on allegations of sexually harassing a woman.

Justice Asjad Javaid Ghural heard the petition filed by Azam and declared the impugned order passed by a justice of peace/additional district & sessions judge for registration of an FIR against him as void.

During the hearing, the lawyers representing the federal government, the Punjab government and the complainant woman, Humaiza Mukhtar, appeared before the court.

Babar Azam’s counsel, Haris Azmat, argued that the complainant had filed a baseless application with the police against the petitioner in 2018. He alleged that the woman later demanded money from the cricketer and, when he refused, she filed a petition before the justice of peace, accusing him of sexual harassment. The counsel submitted that the justice of peace ordered registration of a criminal case against Azam but the order did not meet the legal requirements. He asked the court to set aside the impugned order for being passed in violation of the settled laws and procedures.

After hearing the arguments, Justice Ghural allowed Babar Azam’s petition and set aside the lower court’s order, which directed the police to register a case against him.

