Man held for firing at girl who resisted robbery in Pindi

RAWALPINDI: Police have arrested a suspect involved in assaulting and opening fire on a girl who resisted a robbery attempt in the Waris Khan area on Wednesday.

The arrest came after police launched an investigation and reviewed CCTV footage of the incident.

In the unusual incident, a young girl and her sister fought back against a robber who fired gunshots to escape as the girl tried to overpower him in the downtown area of Mohalla Qutubuddin on Wednesday.

The girl was dragged by the robber while attempting to hold on to her purse and sustained bruises. As she struggled against the robber, she also attempted to catch him, but he managed to escape with her purse containing three cell phones, cash and cards.

The incident took place in the Mohalla Qutubuddin area within the jurisdiction of the Waris Khan Police Station when the two sisters were returning home after shopping at the Commercial Market in Satellite Town.

As the sisters were heading home, they were intercepted by a lone gunman.

The armed robber snatched a purse from one of the women. The purse contained three mobile phones and a wallet, and he tried to escape with the loot.

The girl, oblivious to the possible outcome as the accused was carrying a weapon, offered resistance and tried to hold him. However, the accused managed to escape.

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the incident has also surfaced, showing one of the women being dragged in the street by the robber as she struggled to keep her purse.

Police registered a case on the complaint of the citizen, a resident of Teli Mohalla.

City Police Officer Rawalpindi Khalid Hamdani took notice of the incident, after which the police registered a case and began an investigation.

Police officials traced and successfully arrested the suspect.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2026