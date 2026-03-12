US military ‘not ready’ to escort tankers through Hormuz Strait: energy secretary

The US military is currently “not ready” to escort tankers through the critical Strait of Hormuz because all its assets are focused on striking Iran, Energy Secretary Chris Wright has said, AFP reports.

“It’ll happen relatively soon, but it can’t happen now. We’re simply not ready,” Wright told CNBC.

“All of our military assets right now are focused on destroying Iran’s offensive capabilities and the manufacturing industry that supplies their offensive capabilities.”

He added that it was “quite likely” such escorts would be taking place by the end of the month.