US military ‘not ready’ to escort tankers through Hormuz Strait: energy secretary

Published March 12, 2026 Updated March 12, 2026 05:19pm
The US military is currently “not ready” to escort tankers through the critical Strait of Hormuz because all its assets are focused on striking Iran, Energy Secretary Chris Wright has said, AFP reports.

“It’ll happen relatively soon, but it can’t happen now. We’re simply not ready,” Wright told CNBC.

“All of our military assets right now are focused on destroying Iran’s offensive capabilities and the manufacturing industry that supplies their offensive capabilities.”

He added that it was “quite likely” such escorts would be taking place by the end of the month.

Luojiashan tanker sits anchored in Muscat, as Iran vows to close the Strait of Hormuz, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Muscat, Oman, March 7. — Reuters
Iran Israel War

