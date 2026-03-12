E-Paper | March 12, 2026

Two teenage brothers run over, killed by trailer

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 12, 2026 Updated March 12, 2026 06:23am
KARACHI: Two teenage brothers were killed after being run over by a trailer in Karimabad on Wednesday, police and rescue services officials said.

Azizabad SHO Shahid Taj said the brothers, identified as Tabish, 18, and Atif, 16, were on a motorcycle when they collided with a stationary trailer on Shahrah-i-Pakistan near the Furniture Market. As they fell onto the road, another trailer approaching from behind ran them over. The incident occurred at around 4:15am.

Both sustained critical injuries and were taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where doctors pronounced them dead.

According to the officer, they had left home to collect their Eid clothes from the tailor’s shop when the tragic incident occurred.

Police arrested the driver responsible for the fatal accident and impounded the heavy vehicle.

The family informed police that they would lodge an FIR after the burial of the brothers in their native town in Punjab.

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2026

