Around 900 Iranians, alongside other foreign nationals, have crossed into Pakistan: report

Published March 11, 2026 Updated March 11, 2026 05:36pm
About 900 Iranian nationals, alongside a small number of other foreign nationals, have crossed into Pakistan via the border in Balochistan, according to a report by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

IOM’s “Iran Regional Escalation Situation Report” said nearly 3,500 individuals crossed the Pakistan-Iran border during the first eight days of March, and the majority of those recorded were Pakistani nationals returning from Iran, representing about 73pc arrivals of around 2500 individuals. The remaining 27pc – approximately 900 individuals – were Iranian nationals, alongside a small number of other foreign nationals.

“No significant security-related disruptions to humanitarian operations have been reported,” the report said. The report cautioned that humanitarian needs were increasing across multiple countries as displacement rises prompted by regional tensions elevated following escalatory actions in and around Iran since late February.

Iran Israel War

