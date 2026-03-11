E-Paper | March 11, 2026

Playing against world’s top teams to benefit Pakistan, says Junaid

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published March 11, 2026 Updated March 11, 2026 08:04am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

LAHORE: While terming the national team’s recent performance in the FIH World Cup qualifier outstanding, head coach Khawaja Junaid on Tuesday said that Pakistan could improve significantly by playing against world’s leading teams more and more.

“The way Pakistan fought back against Japan [in the semi-final] and Malaysia [in the group match] from two goals down to win both these matches signifies that the boys produced an outstanding performance,” Junaid said while talking to reporters at the National Hockey Stadium in Lahore.

Following their disastrous performance in the FIH Pro League in Argentina and Australia, Pakistan gave an improved performance in the World Cup qualifier held at the Suez Canal Authority Hockey Stadium in Ismailia, Egypt earlier this month.

Junaid acknowledged that the big gap between Pakistan and world’s top ten hockey-playing countries could be reduced significantly if the Green-shirts played more games against them.

The Green-shirts beat Japan 4-3 in the semi-final but suffered a huge 4-1 loss in the final against England. By earning silver medal in the qualifier, Ammad Butt-led Pakistan qualified for the World Cup after eight years.

The World Cup is being held in Belgium and Holland in August this year.

“For many years our boys did not play [competitive] matches against world’s leading teams,” he said. “Recently, they faced these opponents in the FIH Pro Hockey League and now they will also play matches in [2026] World Cup. [Hopefully] by competing in these matches they will be in their best shape to beat any team [in future].

“If I compare the performance of the team in Egypt to its past shows, it was the best. The players featured in the qualifier immediately after their tour of Australia where they had remained in stress amid severe criticism due to poor performance. However, they came out strongly to meet all the challenges for this the credit goes to their unity which they showed both on and off the field throughout the tour,” Junaid stated.

On what was the players’ immediate need which could enable them to give an improved performance in the forthcoming events, Junaid said that financial hardship faced by the players was a burning issue that required an immediate solution.

“Look, they [players] are facing a lot of financial problems. They also need jobs to focus completely on their game instead of worrying about the financial problems of their families,” the head coach highlighted.

“I am thankful to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for taking the steps which will help to bring Pakistan hockey back on track. Ad-hoc PHF president [Mohyuddin Ahmad] Wani is making a lot of efforts which have pursued the players to keep focus on their game,” Junaid said.

Published in Dawn, March 11th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Token austerity
Updated 11 Mar, 2026

Token austerity

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s announcement of ‘austerity’ measures in response to the fuel crisis triggered...
Lebanon on fire
11 Mar, 2026

Lebanon on fire

WHILE the entire Gulf region has become an active warzone, repercussions of this conflict have spread to the...
Canine crisis
11 Mar, 2026

Canine crisis

KARACHI’S stray dog crisis requires urgent attention. Feral canines can cause serious and lasting physical and...
Iran’s new leader
Updated 10 Mar, 2026

Iran’s new leader

The position is the most powerful in Iran, bringing together clerical authority and political and ideological leadership.
National priorities
10 Mar, 2026

National priorities

EVEN as the country faces heightened risks of attacks from actual terrorists, an anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi...
Silenced march
10 Mar, 2026

Silenced march

ON the eve of International Women’s Day, Islamabad Police detained dozens of Aurat March activists who had ...
Dawn News English
Subscribe