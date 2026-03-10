E-Paper | March 10, 2026

Algerian parliament criminalises French rule

AFP Published March 10, 2026 Updated March 10, 2026 07:21am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

ALGIERS: Algeria’s parliament approved an amended law on Monday criminalising French colonial rule, removing earlier provisions that called for official apologies and broad reparations from France after Senate demanded the changes.

The law, approved by the lower house in December, had declared France’s colonisation of Algeria from 1830 to 1962 a crime and demanded an apology and reparations, with Paris calling it “hostile”.

But in January the Senate said some articles of the text did not fully reflect the official approach set out by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, who had said Algeria did not need financial reparations from France.

A clause seeking compensation for victims of French nuclear tests in Algeria remains unchanged.

Fawzi Bendjaballah, rapporteur of the joint committee tasked with revising the bill, said the changes reflected the “principled and unwavering position of the Algerian state”.

“Algeria, which sacrificed millions of martyrs for its freedom, independence and sovereignty, will never bargain away its memory or its sovereignty for any material advantage,” he told the lower house.

France called the bill “clearly hostile”, coming at a time of diplomatic friction between the two countries.

Relations soured in late 2024 when France officially backed Moroccan sovereignty over the disputed Western Sahara, where Algeria backs the pro-independence Polisario Front.

Algeria says the war with colonial France killed 1.5 million people. French historians put the death toll lower at 500,000, 400,000 of them Algerian.

The bill states that France holds “legal responsibility for its colonial past in Algeria and the tragedies it caused”.

It lists the “crimes of French colonisation”, including nuclear tests, extra-judicial killings, “physical and psychological torture”, and the “systematic plundering of resources”.

However, Tebboune had said in a speech in Dec 2024 that Algiers was “not tempted by money, neither euros nor dollars”.

“We demand recognition of the crimes committed in the country” by France, he said. “I am not asking for financial compensation.”

Before taking office, French President Emmanuel Macron had acknowledged that his country’s colonisation of Algeria was a “crime against humanity”, but Paris has yet to offer Algiers a formal apology.

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Iran’s new leader
10 Mar, 2026

Iran’s new leader

MOVING to fill a vacuum created by the brutal assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s Assembly of Experts...
National priorities
10 Mar, 2026

National priorities

EVEN as the country faces heightened risks of attacks from actual terrorists, an anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi...
Silenced march
10 Mar, 2026

Silenced march

ON the eve of International Women’s Day, Islamabad Police detained dozens of Aurat March activists who had ...
War & deception
Updated 09 Mar, 2026

War & deception

While there is little doubt that Iran is involved in many of the retaliatory attacks, the facts raise suspicions that another player may be at work.
The witness box
09 Mar, 2026

The witness box

IT is often the fear of the courtroom and what may transpire therein that drives many victims of crime, especially...
Asylum applications
09 Mar, 2026

Asylum applications

BRITAIN’S tough immigration posture has again drawn attention to the sharp rise in asylum claims by Pakistani...
Dawn News English
Subscribe