E-Paper | March 10, 2026

‘Rain clouds may carry Iran oil pollution to Pakistan’

Aamir Yasin Published March 10, 2026 Updated March 10, 2026 07:04am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday cautioned that pollution resulting from the recent US-Israeli attacks on Iran’s oil sites could worsen air quality in the western parts of the country, while rain, wind and thunderstorms are expected in the upper parts from late night on March 9 to March 12.”

“Due to [the] recent situation in Iran, the winds may carry pollutants and deteriorate air quality in the western parts of the country,” read a press release issued by the PMD.

Iran, Pakistan’s western neighbour, has been embroiled in a war with the United States and Israel since the latter’s February 28 strikes.

The PMD has also warned of the risk of Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) in Gilgit-Baltistan and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as well as possible hailstorms in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The Met Office predicted that a westerly wave is likely to approach western parts of the country on Monday night and may persist until March 12.

Under the influence of this weather system, partly cloudy to cloudy conditions with chances of moderate rain, wind and thunderstorms (with occasional heavy falls) are expected in the districts of Chitral,

Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shan­­gla, Battgram, Buner, Mal­a­ka­nd, Mansehra, Abbo­t­ta­bad, Haripur, Gilgit-Balti­stan and Kashmir until March 12. Light rain, wind and thunderstorm are also likely in Khyber, Mohmand, Peshawar, Swabi, Mardan, Charsadda, Nowsh­era, Bajaur, Bannu, Waziristan, Orakzai, Kurram, Kohat, Hangu and Mianwali on March 10 and 11.

Rain, wind and thunderstorm are expected in Islamabad, the Potohar region, Murree, Galliyat and surrounding areas from late Monday night until March 11, with occasional gaps. The Met Office also warned that hailstorms may occur at isolated places in Islamabad and upper parts of the country during the forecast period.

Regarding possible impacts, the Met Office said that daytime temperatures in the upper parts of the country are expected to decrease three to four degree Celsius.

It also warned that landslides may occur in vulnerable areas of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during this period.

Tourists have been advised to remain extra cautious and avoid unnecessary travel during the forecast period. Farmers have also been advised to manage their crops according to prevailing weather conditions. The Met Office issued a Glof alert, noting that temperatures in the northern mountainous regions have remained above normal over the past few days.

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2026

Newspaper

Aamir Yasin is a Dawn staff correspondent based in Rawalpindi and Islamabad, covering political, social, cultural, and civic issues.

Aamir Yasin

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Iran’s new leader
10 Mar, 2026

Iran’s new leader

MOVING to fill a vacuum created by the brutal assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s Assembly of Experts...
National priorities
10 Mar, 2026

National priorities

EVEN as the country faces heightened risks of attacks from actual terrorists, an anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi...
Silenced march
10 Mar, 2026

Silenced march

ON the eve of International Women’s Day, Islamabad Police detained dozens of Aurat March activists who had ...
War & deception
Updated 09 Mar, 2026

War & deception

While there is little doubt that Iran is involved in many of the retaliatory attacks, the facts raise suspicions that another player may be at work.
The witness box
09 Mar, 2026

The witness box

IT is often the fear of the courtroom and what may transpire therein that drives many victims of crime, especially...
Asylum applications
09 Mar, 2026

Asylum applications

BRITAIN’S tough immigration posture has again drawn attention to the sharp rise in asylum claims by Pakistani...
Dawn News English
Subscribe