‘Rain clouds may carry Iran oil pollution to Pakistan’

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday cautioned that pollution resulting from the recent US-Israeli attacks on Iran’s oil sites could worsen air quality in the western parts of the country, while rain, wind and thunderstorms are expected in the upper parts from late night on March 9 to March 12.”

“Due to [the] recent situation in Iran, the winds may carry pollutants and deteriorate air quality in the western parts of the country,” read a press release issued by the PMD.

Iran, Pakistan’s western neighbour, has been embroiled in a war with the United States and Israel since the latter’s February 28 strikes.

The PMD has also warned of the risk of Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) in Gilgit-Baltistan and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as well as possible hailstorms in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The Met Office predicted that a westerly wave is likely to approach western parts of the country on Monday night and may persist until March 12.

Under the influence of this weather system, partly cloudy to cloudy conditions with chances of moderate rain, wind and thunderstorms (with occasional heavy falls) are expected in the districts of Chitral,

Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shan­­gla, Battgram, Buner, Mal­a­ka­nd, Mansehra, Abbo­t­ta­bad, Haripur, Gilgit-Balti­stan and Kashmir until March 12. Light rain, wind and thunderstorm are also likely in Khyber, Mohmand, Peshawar, Swabi, Mardan, Charsadda, Nowsh­era, Bajaur, Bannu, Waziristan, Orakzai, Kurram, Kohat, Hangu and Mianwali on March 10 and 11.

Rain, wind and thunderstorm are expected in Islamabad, the Potohar region, Murree, Galliyat and surrounding areas from late Monday night until March 11, with occasional gaps. The Met Office also warned that hailstorms may occur at isolated places in Islamabad and upper parts of the country during the forecast period.

Regarding possible impacts, the Met Office said that daytime temperatures in the upper parts of the country are expected to decrease three to four degree Celsius.

It also warned that landslides may occur in vulnerable areas of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during this period.

Tourists have been advised to remain extra cautious and avoid unnecessary travel during the forecast period. Farmers have also been advised to manage their crops according to prevailing weather conditions. The Met Office issued a Glof alert, noting that temperatures in the northern mountainous regions have remained above normal over the past few days.

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2026