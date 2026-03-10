E-Paper | March 10, 2026

Traffic police launch One App, new uniform

Published March 10, 2026
LAHORE: The city traffic police have launched a digital One App system along with a new uniform to enhance modern policing and improve traffic management on city roads.

According to a spokesperson on Monday, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Dr Athar Waheed distributed iPads equipped with the One App to all circle officers to facilitate operational duties.

The CTO said through the One App, traffic wardens would be able to access multiple operational facilities with a single click and carry out several actions instantly in the field.

He said the technologically advanced application was linked with the databases of multiple departments simultaneously, enabling traffic officers to verify identity cards, driving licences and stolen vehicles on the spot.

The CTO said that every traffic violation would now become part of a proper digital record through the application, which could also be presented as evidence when required.

He added that officers would also be able to instantly verify vehicle ownership, fitness certificates and route permits through the app.

Actions against encroachments and environmental violations would also be carried out effectively using the application, he said.

Under the integrated system, traffic officers could also check e-challans, FIR status and the criminal record of drivers through the One App.

