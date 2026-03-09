Aghosh Al-Khidmat helps orphaned children cope with grief

PESHAWAR: Aghosh Al-Khidmat, a charity orphanage in Peshawar, recently hosted a special Iftar party to honour its shining students, who qualified a nationwide entry test of Aghosh College of Murree Centre of Excellence with flying colours. Teachers, students and mentors attended the event.

The participants including religious scholars, rights activists and literati praised the services of the charity organisation for grooming up students for the said competition. Also, talented students were encouraged for their hard work and dedication.

Of 491 candidates, contesting for 36 seats, five talented students from Aghosh Al-Khidmat Peshawar chapter grabbed seats for the college. Mohammad Abdullah clinched first position with 91 per cent score, Rehan Khan secured second position with 90 per cent score and Mohammad Talha grabbed fourth position with 83 per cent score. Bilal Hussain and Mohammad Yousaf got 12th and 14th positions with 74 per cent and 71 per cent score in the highly competitive contest.

Aishma Khan, a student, told this scribe that visit to the orphanage during the holy month of Ramazan left a profound impression on visitors, showcasing an environment of genuine love, security and child-centered care that stood out in Pakistan’s orphan welfare landscape.

Run by Al-Khidmat Foundation, Aghosh provides shelter, quality education, nutritious meals and emotional support to orphaned and vulnerable children. Being part of a nationwide network of more than 20 years, Aghosh Homes caring for thousands of orphans, the Peshawar branch emphasises dignity and wellbeing, ensuring residents feel like part of a family rather than institutional residents.

Senior Urdu writer Prof Syed Zubair Shah stated one striking feature that continued to amaze visitors was the orphanage’s complaint box, prominently displayed with a unique incentive system. Children were encouraged to report any concerns about teachers or staff, with rewards promised, money for complaints against educators and an even larger gift for issues involving the head, he added.

The Ramazan event offered a deeper glimpse into daily life at Aghosh as visitors shared a meal with children, experiencing moments of quiet emotion. At one table sat a shy six or seven-year-old boy, who spoke little, having recently lost his father and arrived at the orphanage only months earlier. While reserved with most people, he opened up freely to a close friend, highlighting the importance of peer bonds in helping children cope with grief.

After the meal, children gathered in circles, initially timid but soon chatting animatedly. Their innocent conversations touched hearts, reminding everyone of the simple joy in human connection.

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2026