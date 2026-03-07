Three policemen injured in bank robbery attempt

PESHAWAR: Three police personnel were injured when robbers opened fire at them during a robbery attempt at a private bank in Pirbala area on the outskirts of the provincial capital on Friday.

Police said robbers entered the bank at around 10am and police went there immediately after learning about it. They said an exchange of fire between police and the robbers left three personnel injured who were immediately shifted to the hospital.

The police added that one of the injured was in critical condition.

“The CCTV footage is being obtained, while teams have been formed to arrest robbers,” spokesperson for Peshawar police Alam Khan told Dawn.

Meanwhile, Peshawar CCPO Dr Mian Saeed Ahmad visited the Lady Reading Hospital.

“Police risked their lives and foiled the robbery attempt by taking timely action,” an official statement quoted Mr Ahmad as saying.

He said that the robbers fled, leaving behind their motorcycle and weapons. Mr Ahmad inquired after injured police officers at Lady Reading Hospital. He also visited the encounter site on Warsak Road.

He directed the investigation team to utilise all available resources to trace and arrest the culprits. The SSP (operations), SSP (investigation) and other police officers were also present.

