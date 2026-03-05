118,000 displaced in Pak-Afghan conflict: UNHCR

More than 100,000 Afghans and thousands of Pakistanis have been forced from their homes by fighting along their shared border, the United Nations’ refugee agency says.

“Clashes along the border between Afghanistan and Pakistan have forced thousands of families to flee,” the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has said in a statement.

“The situation in Afghanistan and Pakistan remains tense amid active conflict along the border, with reports of internal displacement in both countries,” UNHCR said, warning that “an estimated 115,000 people in Afghanistan and around 3,000 people in Pakistan” have been displaced.