Minister seeks report for renovating Dr N.A. Baloch Model School

HYDERABAD: Sindh Minister for Education Sardar Ali Shah has directed a relevant team within his ministry on Wednesday to conduct a comprehensive assessment of Dr N.A. Baloch Model School of Sindh University (SU) at the earliest and prepare a detailed proposal for its complete renovation.

The objective, he said, was to secure budgetary approval and restore the historic institution to its former stature.

The minister issued the direction during a visit to the school, which is also his alma mater. The minister sat at a desk in one of the classrooms for a few moments and reviewed the historic school building, classrooms, laboratories and corridors.

Expressing immense joy over returning to his alma mater after many years, he regretted the deteriorating state of the historic building. He stated he should have visited it earlier to assess its condition and initiate restoration work.

He announced immediate renovation measures and pledged to equip the institution with modern facilities. He was received by SU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Fateh Mohammad Marri.

The minister noted with pride that numerous graduates of the school were currently serving in key positions across various ministries and departments throughout the country and abroad.

“Improving quality of education is one of my foremost priorities as strengthening the province’s education system is the most effective way to serve Sindh and its people,” he said. He added that teachers’ recruitments had been carried out strictly on merit and that tangible steps were being taken to upgrade basic facilities in schools.

He reiterated his commitment to ensure that every young person in Sindh completed at least intermediate-level education. He added that a comprehensive strategy was being implemented to achieve this goal. He pointed out that practical measures had been introduced to reduce dropout rates in schools and colleges.

He stated that renovation work at Dr N.A. Baloch Model School would commence soon and new furniture would also be provided to improve the learning environment.

The VC remarked that the SU had periodically undertaken maintenance work on the school building. “However, the structure is more than a century old, it now requires extensive renovation and the provision of new furniture on a larger scale,” the VC said. He said the role of the provincial education ministry was crucial in that regard.

