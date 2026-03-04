E-Paper | March 04, 2026

Death toll from the war

March 4, 2026
Scores of people have been killed across the Middle East since the US and Israel attacked Iran on February 28.

Here are the latest death tolls from the war, reported but not independently verified by Reuters.

  • Iran: 787 people have died, including 165 schoolgirls and staff killed in a missile strike, according to the non-profit humanitarian group Iranian Red Crescent Society. It was unclear if the death toll included Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps military casualties.
  • Isreal: 10 civilians have been killed, including nine people in an Iranian missile strike on Beit Shemesh near Jerusalem on March 1, according to Israel’s ambulance service Magen David Adom. The Israel Defence Forces has reported no military casualties.
  • Lebanon: 40 people have been killed, according to Lebanon’s health ministry.
  • Bahrain: One person was killed after fire broke out in Bahrain’s Salman Industrial City following a missile interception, according to the interior ministry.
  • Oman: One person killed after a projectile hit the Marshall Islands-flagged product tanker MKD VYOM off the coast of Muscat.
  • UAE: Three people killed, according to UAE’s defence ministry.
  • US: Six US service members were killed in a strike on a facility in Kuwait, according to US Central Command.
