Israel, US control almost all Iranian airspace, envoy claims

Israel’s UN envoy Danny Danon has claimed that Israel and the United States now control almost all of Iran’s airspace and that superiority will be evident in the next few days, reports Reuters.

Danon told reporters at the United Nations in New York that the conflict with Iran would not be over in a day or a week.

“We knew it’s not going to be an easy war. We are aware of the abilities of the Iranian regime. They spent billions of dollars on the infrastructure of terror, and we knew it’s going to be a serious operation,” he said.

“But it will not last forever. We have superiority. Today we have control almost over all the airspace of Iran, and I’m sure we will be able to show that superiority in the next few days.”