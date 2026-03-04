Israeli airspace to ‘gradually’ reopen overnight Wednesday to Thursday: minister

Israel’s transport minister has said that the country will gradually reopen its airspace overnight between Wednesday and Thursday, reports AFP.

“The airspace will reopen gradually starting already on the night between Wednesday and Thursday, and of course subject to security developments,” Miri Regev said during a press conference at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion airport.

A spokesperson for the ministry told AFP that the airspace will initially reopen for repatriation flights only, and that people will not be allowed to fly out.