Israel army claims dismantled around 300 Iranian missile launchers since Saturday

The Israeli military has claimed that its strikes have disabled around 300 missile launchers in Iran since the United States and Israel launched a joint attack on the Islamic republic over the weekend, reports AFP.

“Since the start of Operation ‘Roaring Lion’, the Israeli Air Force has dismantled approximately 300 Iranian missile launchers. This is the result of more than 1,600 sorties and a systematic, around-the-clock effort to locate and target launchers and missile stockpiles in order to reduce fire toward the Israeli home front,” the army claimed in a statement.