Macron says US, Israel acted ‘outside international law’ in Iran strikes

Published March 4, 2026 Updated March 4, 2026 01:04am
French President Emmanuel Macron has said that the United States and Israel’s military operations in Iran have been conducted “outside international law”, but he places primary blame on the Islamic republic, reports AFP.

“The United States of America and Israel decided to launch military operations, conducted outside international law, which we cannot approve of,” said Macron.

But “the Islamic Republic of Iran bears primary responsibility for this situation,” Macron added, citing their “dangerous” nuclear programme, alleged support for regional proxies, and purported orders to shoot “its own people” during protests in January.

