Constable martyred in attack on Mulazai police station in Tank

A police constable has been martyred after unidentified militants launched a late-night attack on Mulazai police station in Tank district.

According to a police official, armed assailants opened heavy and automatic gunfire on the police station from two sides on Monday night. Personnel deployed inside the premises retaliated, triggering an intense exchange of fire that continued for some time.

Constable Jehanzaib, who was on duty at the time, was critically hit during the assault and embraced martyrdom, officials said.

His funeral prayers were later offered with full official honours at the Police Lines.