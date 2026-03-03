PHOTOS: Flight delays and cancellations mount during Iran–US crisis Published March 3, 2026 Updated March 3, 2026 11:04am 0 Jump to comments Join our Whatsapp Channel Qatar airline staff stand by a departure board displaying cancelled flights to Middle East countries amid the US-Israel conflict with Iran, at Heathrow Airport Terminal 4, in Greater London, Britain, March 2, 2026. —Reuters Emirates and Qatar Airways planes sit on the tarmac at Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport in Sydney, Australia, March 3, 2026. —Reuters Aircraft operated by Qatar Airways parked at John F. Kennedy (JFK) International Airport, amid the US-Israel conflict with Iran, in New York City, US, March 2, 2026. —Reuters/File Boeing 777-300ER aircraft operated by Qatar Airways parked outside Terminal 8 at John F. Kennedy (JFK) International Airport, amid the US-Israel conflict with Iran, in New York City, US, March 2, 2026. —Reuters/File