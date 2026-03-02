E-Paper | March 03, 2026

Russia’s Putin, Saudi crown prince discuss Iran escalation risks

Published March 2, 2026 Updated March 2, 2026 09:22pm
Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed risks of escalation around Iran in a phone call with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Kremlin said in a statement, Reuters reports.

“Both sides expressed serious concern about the real risks of the conflict spreading, which has already affected the territories of a number of Arab countries and could have catastrophic consequences,” the Kremlin said.

Putin told Mohammed bin Salman that there is an urgent need to resolve this “extremely dangerous situation” through political and diplomatic means.

