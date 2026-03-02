Trump claims 49 Iranian leaders killed, ‘big wave’ of strikes yet to come

US President Donald Trump has said a “big wave” of American military action against Iran is still to come, describing the current campaign as only the beginning of a broader assault, Al Jazeera reports.

“We haven’t even started hitting them hard. The big wave hasn’t even happened. The big one is coming soon,” Trump said in an interview with CNN.

On the duration of the conflict, Trump said, “I don’t want to see it go on too long. I always thought it would be four weeks. And we’re a little ahead of schedule.”

The US president added that the “biggest surprise” had been Iran’s attacks on Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar and the UAE.