Qatar air force shoots down two aircraft from Iran: defence ministry

Qatar’s air force shot down two aircraft inbound from Iran, Doha’s defence ministry has said in a statement after Tehran earlier targeted gas facilities in the Gulf state, AFP reports.

“[The] Qatar Emiri Air Force successfully shot down two (SU-24) aircraft coming from the Islamic Republic of Iran. They also successfully intercepted seven ballistic missiles through air defences, and intercepted five drones by Qatar Emiri Air Force and Qatar Emiri Navy Forces, which targeted several areas in the state today,” the defence ministry said.