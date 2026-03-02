Mortal shell fired from Afghanistan injures four in Landi Kotal

At least four persons, including a minor girl, were injured when a mortar shell fired from across the border fell near a residential compound in Landi Kotal.

According to the officials, the artillery shell fired from Afghanistan hit a congested locality in the Sadokhel area of Landi Kotal, minutes before Iftar.

They said that four people, including a minor girl, were hit by the shrapnel of the mortar shell and were immediately shifted to the local hospital, where their condition was stated to be out of danger.

Two more mortar shells fired from the Afghan side also hit the official residence of the Landi Kotal tehsildar. However, no loss of life was reported.