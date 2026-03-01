Hamas mourns Iran’s Khamenei, condemns ‘heinous’ US-Israel attack

Hamas has mourned Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei after his death in what it described as a “heinous” US-Israeli attack, AFP reports.

“We in Hamas mourn the passing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. He provided all forms of political, diplomatic and military support to our people, our cause, and our resistance,” the Palestinian movement said in a statement.

“The US and the fascist occupation government bear full responsibility for this blatant aggression and heinous crime against the sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran, as well as for its serious repercussions on the security and stability of the region.”