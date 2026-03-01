READ: What is the endgame behine US and Israel’s strikes on Iran?

E-Paper | March 01, 2026

Published March 1, 2026
On the international chessboard, no piece can move as freely as the United States. It moves vertically, horizontally and diagonally, across any number of squares. Regime change in Venezuela, blockades on Cuba, strikes on Iran, all within a few months. It can move north, east, south and west.

In refusing to capitulate, the Iranians have decided they would rather die on their feet than be checkmated on their knees in front of their rivals.

A long war seems to be Iran’s best bet with the US military being better at ‘one and done’ strikes like the abduction of Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro and the assassination of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani. Lengthier conflicts, like Iraq and Afghanistan, are much riskier, especially given the current run on the US’ munitions stockpiles and air defence interceptors.

Latest Stories

