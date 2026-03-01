Senior UAE official tells Iran ‘your war is not with your neighbours’

A top Emirati official says that Iran’s Gulf attacks had isolated the country, warning Tehran not to target its neighbours, as its retaliatory campaign in the region entered its second day, AFP reports.

“The Iranian aggression against the Gulf states was a miscalculation, and it isolated Iran at a critical juncture. Your war is not with your neighbours,” said presidential adviser Anwar Gargash.

“Return to reason, to your surroundings, and deal with your neighbours rationally and responsibly before the circle of isolation and escalation widens.”