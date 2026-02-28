E-Paper | February 28, 2026

Saudi Arabia says reserves right to respond after Iran attacks Riyadh, east

Published February 28, 2026 Updated February 28, 2026 07:26pm
After confirming that Iran hit Riyadh and its eastern region with strikes, Saudi Arabia warns that it reserves the right to defend itself, including by retaliating, AFP reports.

Saudi Arabia “expressed its strongest condemnation of the blatant and cowardly Iranian attacks targeting the Riyadh and Eastern Province regions, which were repelled”, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

“In light of this unjustified aggression, the Kingdom affirms that it will take all necessary measures to defend its security and protect its territory, citizens and residents, including with the option of responding to the aggression.”

Iran Israel War

