US ambassador says it ‘would be fine’ if Israel takes over large swathes of Middle East

News Desk Published February 21, 2026 Updated February 21, 2026 04:02pm
A File photo of Mike Huckabee, the US ambassador to Israel. —Reuters/File
The US ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, has said that he would not be opposed to Tel Aviv taking over large swathes of the Middle East, reported Al-Jazeera.

Huckabee, an evangelical Christian, is a staunch pro-Israel conservative.

In a Friday interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, the envoy asserted that Israel’s borders are based on the Bible when questioned about the country’s current boundaries.

Carlson noted that the biblical verse includes the region between the Euphrates River in Iraq and the Nile in Egypt.

“It would be fine if they took it all,” said Huckabee, who was appointed by President Donald Trump last year.

Carlson, clearly surprised, questioned Huckabee on whether he truly endorsed Israel’s expansion across the entire region.

“They don’t want to take it over. They’re not asking to take it over,” the ambassador replied.

The US envoy then appeared to downplay his comments, describing them as “somewhat of a hyperbolic statement,” while still allowing for the possibility of Israeli expansion according to his religious view.

“If they end up getting attacked by all these places, and they win that war, and they take that land, OK, that’s a whole other discussion,” Huckabee said further.

The ambassador is not a stranger to controversy. In June 2025, he said he does not think an independent Palestinian state remains a US foreign policy goal, prompting the State Department to say he spoke for himself, Reuters reported.

Asked whether Huckabee’s remarks represented a change in US policy, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce declined to comment, saying policy-making was a matter for Trump and the White House.

“Unless there are some significant things that happen that change the culture, there’s no room for it,” Huckabee was quoted as saying by Bloomberg. Those probably won’t happen “in our lifetime,” he said.

Huckabee suggested a piece of land could be carved out of a Muslim country rather than asking Israel to make room. “Does it have to be in Judea and Samaria?” Huckabee said, using the biblical name the Israeli government favors for the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where some 3 million Palestinians live.

In 2024, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled that Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories is illegal and must cease immediately.

Javed
Feb 21, 2026 04:19pm
Of course, if they engage with it one by one, they will definitely Lose.
Patel D
Feb 21, 2026 05:35pm
Headline is little distractive until read details. US officer is using a normal scenario of a war and says about “what if it applies to Israel ?”
