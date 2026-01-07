E-Paper | July 20, 2026

Trumpian imperialism

Zahid Hussain Published
The writer is an author and journalist.
The writer is an author and journalist.
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THE image of a blindfolded and handcuffed Nicolás Maduro being taken to a prison in New York presented the ugly face of Trumpian imperialism. It is not the first time that the US, in pursuit of regime change, has invaded a sovereign state, but the abduction of the Venezuelan president and his wife is the most brazen instance of imperialistic aggression in recent history.

The military action against Venezuela has exposed President Donald Trump, who has, ironically, attempted to present himself as a ‘man of peace’ in his quest for the Nobel Peace Prize. It is a violation of international law and demonstrates the unravelling of an already collapsing global order or whatever is left of it.

Trump has made it clear that America will continue to control the oil-rich country and its resources. “We are going to have a presence in Venezuela as it pertains to oil,” Trump said, asserting America’s ‘right’ to the country’s oil.

After Maduro’s removal by force, the American president called a meeting of top American companies to discuss the takeover of Venezuela’s oil fields. It is apparent that America’s blatant action in Venezuela had nothing to do with sending drugs and criminals to America, as Trump claimed, but rather to capture oil and rich resources.

The US president has pushed the world into extremely dangerous territory.

The American military action is hardly a surprise. Trump had increased pressure on Venezuela for the past several months. American air force jets had been bombing alleged drug boats, and killed over 100 people, without providing much evidence to substantiate their claims, in a blatant violation of international law. American forces also intercepted tankers carrying oil from Venezuela. The Trump administration has declared that Maduro was overseeing a “narco-terrorist” organisation. The January invasion was very well planned.

Maduro has also been accused by the Trump administration of “Conspiracy to Possess Machineguns and Destructive Devices against the United States”. These charges do not justify the invasion and abduction of a head of state. They are just a cover-up for America’s unlawful military action.

Many analysts believe that even Trump is not serious about the drug charge. For instance, media reports have pointed out that other individuals similarly charged with drug trafficking have received a pardon — among them a Honduran former president extradited to the US.

America has frequently attempted regime change in South American countries to protect its oil and other companies and prevent the governments of these states from adopting an independent foreign policy trajectory. In fact, American administrations had tried to remove the left-leaning nationalist administrations of Hugo Chávez and his successor Nicolás Maduro for years, but they failed.

The US first imposed sanctions against Vene­zuela during the era of Hugo Chávez. Following the Venezuelan president’s death in 2013, the administration of Barack Obama declared Vene­zuela a “national security threat” and imposed sanctions on certain Venezuelan officials for corruption and rights violations. President Trump’s first administration also imposed sanctions, blocking Venezuela’s oil exports. Sanctions and other factors have crippled the country’s economy and the growing unrest there has seen America capitalising on the situation to attempt regime change. President Joe Biden, for instance, had earlier called an opposition leader the “true winner” of a disputed presidential poll.

The latest development in the Venezuela-US timeline is the use of brute force by the Trump administration, which clearly believes that the US is not subject to any international law and has extraordinary powers to raid a country in the dead of night and kidnap its leader, without facing any censure, let alone consequences. Shortly after the operation, Trump stated at a press conference, “We are reasserting American power.”

What is truly disgusting is the criminal silence and in some cases, the tacit support by some countries for America’s military intervention in Vene­zuela. The European countries, while calling for international law and the UN Charter to be up­­held, has also said that Maduro lacked “the legitimacy of a democratically elected president”.

Trump has threatened Colombia and Cuba with similar action. “America can project our will anywhere, any time,” declared defence chief Pete Hegseth with the imperialistic arrogance that has become the hallmark of the Trump administration. The maverick American president appears emboldened by his military success. Soon after raiding Venezuela, Trump, when asked whether the US would conduct an operation against Colombia, said that it “sounds good to me”. He also declared that Cuba was not worth invading because “it’s ready to fall”.

Trump believes the US has the right to intervene in any country in the Western Hemisphere and has referred to the 1823 Monroe Doctrine, according to which the Americas were off limits to the European powers, as the ‘Donroe doctrine’ in a reference to himself. What he forgets is that the world has changed and such brazen use of force will have serious consequences for America and world peace.

Trump’s imperialistic ambitions go even further. He has once again claimed that Greenland needed to be under American control. He has appointed a special US envoy for Greenland, ignoring the Danish government’s protest. In the past, he has threatened to annex Canada as the 51st state of America. Besides, he has once again threatened to militarily intervene in Iran to ‘protect’ anti-government protesters. Last year, the US had joined Israel in bombing Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Washington has encouraged Israel’s continued aggression in Gaza in violation of the ceasefire. Unfortunately, Pakistan and the Arab countries have closed their eyes to Trump’s imperialist designs. Pakistan must review its commitment to joining the international peace force in Gaza led by Trump. It’s a trap to crush the Palestinian resistance.

Trump has pushed the world into extremely dangerous territory. He appears to have forgotten the lessons of Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan. Ame­­rica will regret its latest imperialist aggression.

The writer is an author and journalist.

zhussain100@yahoo.com

X: @hidhussain

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2026

Trump 2.0
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Asad
Jan 07, 2026 06:56am
When empires begin to fall they become less confident and more beligerent. Maduro must be released and return as president of venezuela.
Recommend 0
M. M. Amin
Jan 07, 2026 09:59am
Great piece .. True color of Trump revealed . As if IMF wasn’t enough tool of imperialism, it’s now muscle power in action . And he seeks Nobel Peace Prize ! There there are those who propose it
Recommend 0
JD
Jan 07, 2026 10:05am
The Monroe Doctrine was from 1823 and not 1923.
Recommend 0
Zahid Hussain
Jan 07, 2026 11:00am
@JD, you are right. It is corrected
Recommend 0
M. M. Amin
Jan 07, 2026 12:44pm
@JD, yes T Roosevelt ‘s basis of US foreign policy “ Walk stealthily and carry a big stick “ . Not content with their own enormous resources , US has practiced Imperialism . More intense post wars .
Recommend 0
rizwan hasan
Jan 07, 2026 01:17pm
What a wonderful , thrilling, magical article, full of history and realities. The author painted all the colours of imperialism of last fifty years, specially the three current presidents. The dramatically way he started and giving the examples of different incidents one after another, Vietnam and Afghanistan. After reading it I recalled my time when I was in Jeddah university and addicted to read the articles of Mr. Cowas jee, Pakistani diamond of journalism. Hats off to the writer.
Recommend 0
Vineet
Jan 07, 2026 02:00pm
Some countries nominated him for peace prize
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jan 07, 2026 03:10pm
Maduro was a brutal man and bitterly failed as a statesman. How could a truckdriver of no education and civilization be a custodian of nation of 30 million, fertile land area more than Pakistan, holding world's largest proven oil reserve and able population be left to the devices of such a man?
Recommend 0
Peaceful World
Jan 07, 2026 03:19pm
Great article, it’s very true, our world heading towards a big disasters such as WW3.
Recommend 0
Shakir Lakhani
Jan 07, 2026 04:20pm
Trump should go to Venezuela and stay there. The US will be better off without him.
Recommend 0
Wang.khan
Jan 07, 2026 04:55pm
@M. Saeed, You're Venezuelan? You seem to know their president better than the Venezuelans.
Recommend 0
Az_Iz
Jan 07, 2026 05:11pm
Good article.
Recommend 0
Az_Iz
Jan 07, 2026 06:33pm
It is a shame these kind of things happen even now.
Recommend 0
pre-Boomer Marine brat
Jan 07, 2026 06:47pm
(As an old-school American conservative) The problem isn't "The Donald". It's that [1] the Democratic Party began disintegrating 50 years ago and can't field a rational candidate anymore, and [2] a majority of today's American population LIKES being driven by their emotions--as a metaphor, they no longer THINK. Social media is rapidly fueling the latter. It will spread across the planet. ... Welcome to the future.
Recommend 0
TBAL
Jan 07, 2026 07:49pm
The article does not disclose the fact that Venezuela nationalized its oil industry in 1976, this became a point of contention between Venezuela and the US. Times have changed? It is the same old. Those who have power continue to exploit others. American intervention in Vietnam did not succeed but this setback doesn't suggest that it will not succeed in other regions. It succeeded in Iraq, Libya and Syria. Venezuela have also capitulated and now shipping oil to the US.
Recommend 0
Ideas unlimited
Jan 07, 2026 09:18pm
Pakistan’s Nobel peace price nominee
Recommend 0
Sheikh Khalid
Jan 08, 2026 01:25am
AI is expensive, especially since DOGE. US needs to loot. They are pretending otherwise, but they also need to loot brains and tomato pickers.
Recommend 0
Kumar(Varanasi)
Jan 08, 2026 04:07am
Those rubbed wrong way by Trump are plotting and they are legions.
Recommend 0
Faisal Wahab
Jan 08, 2026 11:57am
So first 60,000 Gazans killed by Israel and now Trump is moving ahead with his dangerous ambitions. The phrase 'might is right' holds true absolutely.
Recommend 0
Nilan
Jan 08, 2026 12:38pm
History repeats itself, sometimes more brutally. International law is a myth as Trump as demonstrated it through his illegal capture of Maduro. Or perhaps USA stands above the international law. As for consequences, I don't think any country has the grit or guts to challenge USA. It's not that they can't. They won't.
Recommend 0

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