220kV SEZ grid station energised in Sheikhupura

LAHORE: The National Grid Company of Pakistan (NGC), formerly the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC), energised the 220kV Quaid-i-Azam Business Park Grid Station in Sheikhupura on Tuesday, achieving a major milestone in the expansion of the country’s power transmission network.

The strategically important project has been completed to meet the electricity requirements of large-scale industrial consumers operating within the Sheikhupura Special Economic Zone (SEZ) business park.

Completed at a cost exceeding Rs4 billion and financed by the federal government under the Cash Deposit Loan (CDL) Facility, the project aims to ensure reliable power supply for uninterrupted industrial operations, business growth and economic development.

The NGC management congratulated the project team on successful energisation and appreciated their professionalism and technical expertise. “The power infrastructure developed for the special economic zones plays a vital role in attracting investment and generating employment, and the business park grid station has been designed to support long-term industrial expansion and inclusive socio-economic growth,” said NGC Managing Director Engr Altaf Hussain Malik while speaking at the grid commissioning ceremony.

The newly energised grid station has a transformation capacity of 500MVA at 220/132kV level, supported by approximately four kilometres of 220kV transmission lines, interconnecting with the regional grid. This configuration enhances system stability, improves voltage profiles and provides the resilience required to cater to heavy industrial loads and future demand.

The project is the first grid station commissioned specifically for a SEZ and will also reduce operational pressure on existing grid stations in Sheikhupura, Kala Shah Kaku, Bandala (Faisalabad) and nearby industrial zones.

By improving power supply and reducing technical losses, the project is expected to enhance supply reliability for industrial consumers, resulting in reduced downtime, improved productivity and better cost efficiency. The availability of reliable power infrastructure is also expected to encourage new investment, accelerate industrial expansion, support job creation and strengthen supply chains, contributing to broader economic and socio-economic development.

It is pertinent to note that the NGC had earlier energised the 500kV Lahore North Grid Station last month, marking a major reinforcement of the high-voltage transmission system in Punjab.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2026