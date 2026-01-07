E-Paper | July 20, 2026

Rs2.5bn plan for Balochistan’s Nasirabad uplift unveiled

Ali Jan Mangi Published
A file photo of Balochistan Irrigation Minister Mir Sadiq Umrani. — photo courtesy Sadiq Umrani via Facebook
A file photo of Balochistan Irrigation Minister Mir Sadiq Umrani. — photo courtesy Sadiq Umrani via Facebook
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DERA MURAD JAMALI: Balochistan Minister for Irrigation Mir Sadiq Umrani on Tuesday unveiled a master plan for the development of eastern Nasirabad area.

Under the plan, according to him, development projects worth Rs2.5 billion would be completed in the public health engineering, sewerage and sanitation, road infrastructure and other sectors to provide maximum facilities to the people of the district.

“The master plan will be implemented with honesty and dedication and no compromise will be allowed on the execution of development projects,” he claimed.

The minister said with the implementation of the master plan, the infrastructure of Dera Murad Jamali and other areas would be improved, and people would benefit from a better road network as well as improved water supply and sanitation systems.

Nasirabad Deputy Commissioner Zulfiqar Ali Karar, Sardar Sakhi Shahnawz Umrani, Mir Shoukat Rakhshani, Mir Bilal Umrani, Bashir Nasar and Abdul Rehman Kakar were present on the occasion.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2026

Pakistan

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