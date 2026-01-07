Death toll in bus-van collision rises to 17

TOBA TEK SINGH: The death toll reached 17 on Tuesday in the accident between a university bus and a van that occurred on Dec 31 on the Jhang-Faisalabad Road.

Initially, 14 people were reportedly killed in the accident, while 16 others were undergoing treatment at the Jhang DHQ Hospital.

On Tuesday, a woman identified as Parveen passed away at the hospital due to her injuries.

Meanwhile, a young motorcyclist died on Chiniot Road near Sufi Mor in Jhang when his bike collided with an e-bus due to fog. Rescue 1122 said the deceased was identified as Shan Hussain (19).

In another fog-related accident, four persons of the same family were critically injured when their car collided with a roadside electric pole in Kamalia on the Chichawatni Road near Adda Bhagguana.

The family was going to Burewala from Faisalabad. All of them were shifted to the Kamalia THQ Hospital and were identified as Nasir Javed (42), his wife Shazia Nasir (41), his mother Nasim Bibi (60) and his cousin Danish Rehman (25).

GAS BLAST: An entire house collapsed in a gas blast at the Lower Housing Colony in Pirmahal early on Tuesday morning.

According to eyewitnesses, the explosion caused the roofs of all the rooms of the house, except one, caved-in and the windows of the house were blasted into adjacent houses.

It also caused cracks in the walls of adjacent houses and electric wires in the streets also broke off from the poles and fell on the ground.

The affected house owner, Haji Muhammad Sadiq, said that a geyser in the house developed a leak and gas accumulated in the washroom. He said this caused a sudden blast when the geyser was powered on. However, no member of the family was hurt in the blast.

BODY FOUND: The dead body of a six-year-old missing orphan child was found from a sugarcane field in Mouza Kudlathi in Jhang on Tuesday.

The mother of the child, Maryam Bibi, had claimed in her FIR that on December 11 her son Faraz Ali was playing in the street from where he was kidnapped.

Jhang DPO Bilal Iftikhar Kiani formed a team headed by SSP (Investigation) Rana Rehman Qadir to trace and arrest his killers.

His body had been shifted to the Jhang DHQ Hospital for autopsy by the Satellite Town Police.

TORTURE: A husband, with the help of his brother, allegedly tortured his wife and threw her out of the house after she gave birth to their third daughter.

Complainant Nabila Bibi of Chak 297 JB claimed, in her FIR registered by the Gojra City Police, that when she returned home from the maternity hospital after giving birth to their third daughter, her husband Amir along with his brother severely beat her and threw her out of the house along with the children.

The City Police were conducting raids to arrest the accused persons.

ANTI-POLLUTION MEASURES: A meeting of the Faisalabad Divisional Environmental Approval Committee headed by Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar has decided that industries causing air noise and water pollution will be shifted out of the city.

The meeting was also told that a mechanism was being formulated to properly dispose-off or utilise poultry waste that caused diseases. Similarly, steps would be taken to include projects for installing wastewater treatment plants in industries that discharged wastewater directly into drains under an easy loan scheme in the next budget.

The commissioner said that these three measures would not only solve problems of the industrial city but would also help in mitigating various diseases.

The meeting also approved the establishment of six poultry farms.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2026