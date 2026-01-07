E-Paper | July 20, 2026

Policeman kidnapped in Bannu

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BANNU: Terrorists allegedly kidnapped a policeman in Domel tehsil of Bannu district.

According to police sources, constable Naveed Akram, a resident of Amalkhel area, was abducted in the evening from a playground in his native village.

District police officer Yasir Afridi confirmed that the elements involved in the kidnapping were believed to be terrorists, who forcibly took the constable to an undisclosed location.

He further said that the abducted policeman had previously received threats, warning him to quit his job; however, he continued performing his duties.

Mr Afridi said that efforts were underway to ensure the safe recovery of the kidnapped police official.

Sources said that local elders were engaged in negotiations with the militants for the safe release of the policeman.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2026

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