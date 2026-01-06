E-Paper | July 20, 2026

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman registers for PSL following IPL snub

Dawn Sport Published
Indian Premier League team Kolkata Knight Riders released fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman of Bangladesh amid growing tensions between the countries. — AFP/File
Indian Premier League team Kolkata Knight Riders released fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman of Bangladesh amid growing tensions between the countries. — AFP/File
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Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman has registered for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) draft following his release from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad for the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The 30-year-old left-arm pacer, known for his variations and death-over bowling, was acquired by Kolkata for INR 9.20 crore in the IPL mini-auction held in December.

He was the only Bangladesh player signed for the season. On Saturday, Kolkata announced his release after receiving instructions from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia cited “recent developments” as the reason, without providing further details.

The decision comes amid strained relations between India and Bangladesh, linked to reports of attacks on minority communities in Bangladesh.

In response, Bangladesh has banned IPL broadcasts in the country and the Bangladesh Cricket Board has requested the ICC to shift its T20 World Cup matches from India to Sri Lanka.

Mustafizur, who has played in multiple IPL seasons since 2016 and taken over 60 wickets in the league, previously featured in the PSL for Lahore Qalandars. The PSL has confirmed his registration for the upcoming edition, with the draft expected soon.

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Mashoorudeen
Jan 06, 2026 11:37pm
Go ahead
Recommend 0
Moud
Jan 07, 2026 04:30am
Rahman's choice to join PSL is quite a normal action for his personal wellbeing.
Recommend 0
Ijaz
Jan 07, 2026 07:13am
Good decision, let us treat our brother Bangladesh star as a hero and let him have a good beginning..
Recommend 0
Atif
Jan 07, 2026 01:56pm
Welcome Fizz! PSL and Pakistan welcomes you with open arms.
Recommend 0

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