Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman registers for PSL following IPL snub

Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman has registered for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) draft following his release from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad for the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The 30-year-old left-arm pacer, known for his variations and death-over bowling, was acquired by Kolkata for INR 9.20 crore in the IPL mini-auction held in December.

He was the only Bangladesh player signed for the season. On Saturday, Kolkata announced his release after receiving instructions from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia cited “recent developments” as the reason, without providing further details.

The decision comes amid strained relations between India and Bangladesh, linked to reports of attacks on minority communities in Bangladesh.

In response, Bangladesh has banned IPL broadcasts in the country and the Bangladesh Cricket Board has requested the ICC to shift its T20 World Cup matches from India to Sri Lanka.

Mustafizur, who has played in multiple IPL seasons since 2016 and taken over 60 wickets in the league, previously featured in the PSL for Lahore Qalandars. The PSL has confirmed his registration for the upcoming edition, with the draft expected soon.