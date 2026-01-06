E-Paper | July 19, 2026

European leaders voice support for Denmark after Trump claims on Greenland

AFP Published
This combination of pictures shows (clockwise, from top L) Germany’s Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk, France’s President Emmanuel Macron, and Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer. —AFP
This combination of pictures shows (clockwise, from top L) Germany’s Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk, France’s President Emmanuel Macron, and Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer. —AFP
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

A group of European leaders on Tuesday underlined their support for Denmark after US President Donald Trump again voiced designs on its autonomous Arctic territory of Greenland.

The leaders of France, Britain, Germany, Italy, Poland and Spain as well as Denmark said that sovereignty, territorial integrity and the inviolability of borders were “universal principles, and we will not stop defending them”.

Washington’s military intervention in Venezuela has reignited fears about Trump’s designs on Greenland, which has untapped rare earth deposits and could be a vital player as polar ice melts, opening up new shipping routes.

Greenland is on the shortest route for missiles between Russia and the United States, and Washington already has a military base there.

With the situation in Venezuela more pressing, Trump quipped on Sunday that “we’ll worry about Greenland in about two months”.

The European leaders’ joint statement said: “Arctic security remains a key priority for Europe and it is critical for international and transatlantic security.

“NATO has made clear that the Arctic region is a priority and European allies are stepping up.

“We and many other allies have increased our presence, activities and investments, to keep the Arctic safe and to deter adversaries.” They stressed that Denmark — including Greenland — was part of NATO.

“Security in the Arctic must therefore be achieved collectively, in conjunction with NATO allies including the United States, by upholding the principles of the UN Charter, including sovereignty, territorial integrity and the inviolability of borders,” the leaders said.

“These are universal principles, and we will not stop defending them.”

The statement was signed by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

They added that the US was “an essential partner in this endeavour”.

“Greenland belongs to its people. It is for Denmark and Greenland, and them only, to decide on matters concerning Denmark and Greenland,” they said.

World

Read more

Kumar(Varanasi)
Jan 06, 2026 06:33pm
Giorgia Meloni too? I was under impression that she is a Trump acolyte.
Recommend 0
Mansoor
Jan 06, 2026 07:39pm
Europe is now defiantly impotent in front of American might. Words, words and words.
Recommend 0
Falcon1
Jan 06, 2026 08:10pm
The Europeans have been royally screwed by Trump. First, the pressure on the NATO members to more than double their existing defense budget to 2% of GDP. The Trump further scared them by threatening to withdraw most of the US forces from US. While cosying upto mortal enemy Putin. While pressuring Ukraine to acquiesce to Russian demands and cede more of its territory that Russia does not already occupy. Now threatening to take over Greenland from one of the EU members. Europe is in a bind!
Recommend 0
Mashoorudeen
Jan 06, 2026 08:10pm
Greenland should be handed over to USA
Recommend 0
Mashoorudeen
Jan 07, 2026 07:25am
Only words
Recommend 0
Mohsin
Jan 07, 2026 10:43pm
What will Europe do in case Trump[ sends troops into Greenland. Will the declare war on the US. Trump has just shown the world what he thinks of International law and the UN charter.
Recommend 0
Az_Iz
Jan 07, 2026 11:39pm
Finally some resistance.
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Gulf escalation
Updated 19 Jul, 2026

Gulf escalation

The threat of the war restarting and the conflict expanding is very real.
Looming monsoon
19 Jul, 2026

Looming monsoon

THE monsoon season is here. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a nationwide alert for widespread,...
Closing one file
19 Jul, 2026

Closing one file

ABDUL Rashid Wani was stopped by Indian soldiers near his home in Srinagar in July 1997. He never returned. Nearly...
GSP-Plus renewal
Updated 18 Jul, 2026

GSP-Plus renewal

THERE is no glossing over the fact that the country’s leadership faces tough choices in the months ahead. Brussels...
AJK engagement
18 Jul, 2026

AJK engagement

A WELCOME lowering of political temperatures appears to be underway in Azad Kashmir, as the region’s...
Delayed relief
18 Jul, 2026

Delayed relief

THE decision to defer the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage’s first funding approvals is a setback for...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe