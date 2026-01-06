E-Paper | July 19, 2026

Private school associations give province-wide strike call in Sindh for 9th

Shazia Hasan Published
A file photo of empty chairs and desks. — Dawn/File
A file photo of empty chairs and desks. — Dawn/File
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KARACHI: All private schools and colleges in Sindh will remain closed on Jan9 after the Grand Alliance of Private Sch­ools Associations anno­unced a complete strike against the involvement of the Anti-Corruption Esta­blishment (ACE) in their affairs.

In this regard, the association leaders Haider Ali, Shahzad Akhtar, Tariq Shah, Anwar Bhatti, Danish-uz-Zaman, Nasir Zaidi and others addressed a press conference at the Karachi Press Club on Monday.

While highlighting the serious problems faced by private educational institutions across Sindh, the association members expressed their serious concerns and reservations about the verification operations being carried out in schools by the ACE.

They demanded that the chief minister of Sindh implement the court decision against anti-corruption operations in schools.

They said that education is the basic need of the country but unfortunately, millions of children in Sindh are still out of school. It is in this kind of a situation that private educational institutions are providing education to millions of children while charging “very reasonable fees” despite their limited resources.

Reject inspection of schools by ACE to verify freeship

They said that they have also waived fees for many children as part of their social responsibility. As per the decision of the Sindh High Court bench on December 8, 2025, Anti-Corruption was given the responsibility of verifying the freeship lists submitted by regional directors, after which the Anti-Corruption teams started inspecting the schools directly.

They pointed out that the practice is against the Sindh Private Institutions Act of 2013 as under this law, the Directorate of Private Institutions is the only authorised regulatory body to look into such matters. Therefore, such interference by any other institution is illegal and unnecessary.

The speakers of the press conference also ex­pr­­­essed their concern about there being a number of female teachers and young children in educational institutions to whom the investigative actions of Anti-Corruption are causing fear, mental stress and anxiety.

It was pointed out that the entry of armed personnel into schools in a specific manner is not at all suitable for the educational environment, while parents are also facing severe problems due to unnecessary questions and answers and demands for details, although complete data and undertakings by the parents and lists by schools have already been provided to the relevant institutions.

Such actions are also affecting the reputation of renowned educational institutions, welfare organisations and private schools that have been serving the public for decades and have played a significant role in the education sector despite difficult circumstances.

The speakers made it clear that if there is any flaw or mistake at the individual level, it is unfair to use it against the entire private education sector.

The Grand Alliance leaders strongly demanded that the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah play an immediate role, understanding the sensitivity of the situation, and instruct the ACE to adopt a dignified and effective approach to implement the decision of the esteemed court, in which the verification process should be completed through the Directorate of Private Institutions and direct visits to schools should be avoided.

Finally, while informing about their future course of action, the speakers said that a new application will be filed in the esteemed court to stop the ongoing verification process by the Anti-Corruption.

Plans for joint protests were also shared on the occasion. Parents and school administrations in all districts of Sindh will hold protests from Jan 6 to 8. Private educational institutions across Sindh will also observe a black day on Jan 8. Finally, all private schools and colleges across Sindh will also observe a complete strike on Jan 9.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2026

Pakistan

Shazia Hasan is a senior staff reporter for Dawn. Her reporting covers human interest stories, the armed forces, Railways, education, and fishing communities.

Shazia Hasan

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Salim
Jan 06, 2026 01:04pm
We are a nation of protestors.
Recommend 0
Friend M
Jan 06, 2026 10:31pm
Not only these private schools be investigated but firm action against them be taken for looting the parents of students. Corruption has spread like a cancer everywhere and particularly in these private educational institutions. Government should not back out and continue action according to law.
Recommend 0
Imrana Farooq
Jan 07, 2026 07:17am
it's a good decision by court against Private Schools. Their must be check on their high fee structure and poor education nowadays specifically. They are looters , it's good act see they are doing strike when they are facing for their concern matter of money business. They must be checked and make rules for such businesses.
Recommend 0
Babar
Jan 07, 2026 12:50pm
Private schools are big mafias for looting money
Recommend 0
Sam
Jan 07, 2026 07:24pm
The higher the fee, the more stricter should be their verification.
Recommend 0

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