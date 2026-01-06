E-Paper | July 19, 2026

KRL, OGDCL, Wapda and SBP win

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published
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KARACHI: Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) snatched victory from the jaws of defeat thanks to a dramatic Sahir Associates collapse in their President’s Trophy second-round match here at the National Bank Stadium on Monday.

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Wapda and State Bank of Pakistan also registered wins as the round concluded.

Cruising at 142-4 in pursuit of 228, Sahir Associates lost six wickets for 79 runs in the space of 15 overs as KRL pacer Mohammad Hamza took 6-72 and fellow fast bowler Arshad Iqbal bagged 3-62 to give their team a six-run win.

At the UBL Sports Complex, OGDCL chased down 112 against Pakistan Television — thanks to Haroon Arshad’s 40 off 45 — to win by eight wickets. Earlier, pacer Mohammad Umar took 4-57 to see PTV fold for 214.

At the NBP Sports Complex, Kashif Bhatti registered figures of 5-20 to help SBP bundle out Ghani Glass for 133 to win by 202 runs. Earlier, SBP built on to their overnight score of 194-3 to post a second-innings total of 307, thanks to Ghazi Ghori’s 138 off 139.

Wapda, meanwhile, went top of the tournament standings thanks to an eight-wicket win over Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited as they chased the 55-run target with ease. It was earlier set up by Naqeebullah’s 4-47, that saw SNGPL bowled out for 183 at the State Bank Stadium.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2026

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